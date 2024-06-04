Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.37. 4,837,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,554. The company has a market cap of $494.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
