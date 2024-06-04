Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 357.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AGG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,095,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,659,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

