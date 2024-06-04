Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) PT Raised to $118.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

