Contrasting Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LINKBANCORP pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 9.28% 4.09% 0.45% LINKBANCORP -5.10% 5.47% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $144.48 million 1.71 $19.90 million $0.83 18.33 LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 3.65 -$11.97 million ($0.26) -24.88

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

