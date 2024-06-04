Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 993,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,473.0 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
Shares of CMSQF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Computershare has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.
About Computershare
