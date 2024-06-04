Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $307.24 and last traded at $307.67. Approximately 80,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 358,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,488 shares of company stock worth $2,445,914. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

