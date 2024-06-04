CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th (NASDAQ:CNSP)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 5th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,287,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,558. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.