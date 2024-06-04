CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) versus PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Head-To-Head Review

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) and CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PNM Resources and CK Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

PNM Resources currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than CK Infrastructure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.7% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PNM Resources and CK Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.94 billion 1.77 $88.35 million $0.91 41.79 CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.45

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and CK Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 4.38% 9.91% 2.32% CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PNM Resources beats CK Infrastructure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About CK Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.