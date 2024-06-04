CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $200,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

