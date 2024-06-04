CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.