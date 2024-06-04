CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $73,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

LIN stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.76 and a 200 day moving average of $430.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $357.79 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

