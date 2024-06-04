CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

