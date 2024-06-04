CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $67,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after buying an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after buying an additional 364,029 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $228.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.56. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

