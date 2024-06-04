CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $178,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,075,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,420,352. The stock has a market cap of $561.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

