CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 313.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 210,387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $783,401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $187,111,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $64.39. 9,710,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,973,773. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

