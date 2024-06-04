CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.72. 1,874,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,615. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

