CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,235,779 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 875,106 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $239,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after acquiring an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,681,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $808,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 25,427,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,958,596. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

