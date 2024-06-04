CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 6,663,997 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $459,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after buying an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $473,568,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,840,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,277,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,138,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,468,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 681,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,792. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

