CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0544 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.84 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,350.36 or 0.99790554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00107248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05621768 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,632,057.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.