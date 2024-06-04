CDAM UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CDAM UK Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 7.9% of CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.46 and a 200 day moving average of $429.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.