Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $375.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $330.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.99 and its 200 day moving average is $298.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $344.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

