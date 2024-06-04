Carmignac Gestion Buys Shares of 241,161 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,161 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 89.4% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $41,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 737.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.