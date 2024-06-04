Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 847,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,727 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $16,079,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 855.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 896,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.