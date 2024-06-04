Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.25.

VEEV stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

