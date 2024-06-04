Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.