Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,386 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,318 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 24.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

