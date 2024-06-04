Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in YETI by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.19.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

