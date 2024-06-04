Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 238,219 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 248.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.