Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.