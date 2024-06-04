Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of REV Group worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

REVG stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.69. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $27.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

