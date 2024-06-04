Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.1 %

MDU stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

