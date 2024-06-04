Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $728,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,328,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,789. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

