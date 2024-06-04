Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 84.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

