Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 66,927 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 808.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.09% of Kennametal worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 630,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kennametal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KMT opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.