Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 57,362 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 268.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,582,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $11,016,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,074,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

