Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 23,598 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.67% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $2,338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

