Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 179,388 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 453.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.31% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 148.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $539.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

