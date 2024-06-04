Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 452,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $100,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 74.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.72 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

