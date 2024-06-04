Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.49

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 11427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

