California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 46 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $44,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,293.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,223.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.