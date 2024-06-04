California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.35 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

