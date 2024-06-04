California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,800 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of DuPont de Nemours worth $56,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.