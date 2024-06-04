BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 104,000 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 496,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,273. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.39.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BZFD Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.