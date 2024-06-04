BTIG Research Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $23.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

SentinelOne Stock Up 2.3 %

S stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

