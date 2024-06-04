Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $8.42

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ACRE stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 257,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 81,534 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

