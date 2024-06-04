Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.77. 12,673,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,644,438. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

