BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. 268,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,798. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.
BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.44%.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
