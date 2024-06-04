Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $4,342.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Argus from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking stock traded up $16.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,780.13. 67,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,774. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,628.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,530.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

