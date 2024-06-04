BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $785.70. The stock had a trading volume of 666,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

