Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Achieves $9.34 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $473.55 or 0.00673401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and $278.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,322.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00064775 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00088838 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,714,981 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.